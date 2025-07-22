Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.