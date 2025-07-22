Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,972,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

