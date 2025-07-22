Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,438,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

