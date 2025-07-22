Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,726,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

