Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

