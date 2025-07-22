Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 223.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $175,086,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,180,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 159,617 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

