12,626 Shares in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 1,018.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 1,536,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 6,449.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 1,366,752 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 914,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Cleanspark Trading Down 3.1%
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.
Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cleanspark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
