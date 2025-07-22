Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE TYL opened at $560.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

