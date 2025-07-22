Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

