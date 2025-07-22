Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,791,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $23,623,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc.

