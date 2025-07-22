Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 86.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 163.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

