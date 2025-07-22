Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in F5 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in F5 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $300.12 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.61.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

