Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 83,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $734,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PBW stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

