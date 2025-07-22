Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,923 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 163,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 67,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

