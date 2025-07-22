Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 9,843 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (up previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

