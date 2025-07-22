Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ALB opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

