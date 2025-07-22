Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

