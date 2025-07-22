Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 715,883 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715,883 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TIP stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

