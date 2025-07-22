Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,394 shares of company stock worth $1,873,126 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

