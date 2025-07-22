Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $2,183,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 246,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,523.31. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,877 shares of company stock valued at $60,119,012. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE RDDT opened at $146.22 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

