Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6,016.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $79,291,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

