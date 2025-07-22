Bailard Inc. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,147,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 517,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,808.05. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

