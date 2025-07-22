InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in InterDigital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,198,336.40. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

