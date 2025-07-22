Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,407,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

