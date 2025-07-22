Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,613,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

