Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.