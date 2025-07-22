Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.