Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS:JMST opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

