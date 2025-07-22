Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

