SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

