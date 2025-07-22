Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of DRS stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

