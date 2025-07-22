Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$223.09 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$55.10 and a 1 year high of C$226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$184.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

