Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 100,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 521,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

