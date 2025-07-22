Jennison Associates LLC Buys 21,073 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,216,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 196,939 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 619,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $718.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.11. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

