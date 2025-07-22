Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.