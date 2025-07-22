Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,956 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 31.4%

Shares of ITA opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $197.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

