Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,180 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

