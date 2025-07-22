Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

CRSR opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,416,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,051.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 116,557 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

