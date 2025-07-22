Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,151 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.3% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.4%

ARES opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

