Jennison Associates LLC Sells 237 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $575.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.