10,803 Shares in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enersys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.70. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

