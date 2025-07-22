Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Solaris Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.45. Solaris Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SLSR shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.