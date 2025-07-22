Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Solaris Resources were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Solaris Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.45. Solaris Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.