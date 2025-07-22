Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,022 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $198.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.