Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Kura Oncology worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

KURA stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

