Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 55.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 4,773.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $674,469.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,395.07. This trade represents a 34.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,742,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Evertec Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Evertec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

