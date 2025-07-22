128,746 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,757 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,620,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 373,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

EWTX stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $85,326.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,122.60. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $70,340.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,619 shares in the company, valued at $339,182.55. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.