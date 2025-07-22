Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

