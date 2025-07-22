7,645 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $67,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9,327.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $4,030,140.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 605,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,161,614.92. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,938 shares of company stock worth $4,690,731 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

