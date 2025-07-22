Jennison Associates LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,144,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

