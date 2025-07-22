Jennison Associates LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 321,612 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 169,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.2%

RWT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The firm has a market cap of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.30. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.27%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

